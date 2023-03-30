Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $14.84. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 1,721,481 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after buying an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

