Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Down 6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.22) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

