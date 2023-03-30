Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $277.44 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average is $263.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

