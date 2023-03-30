Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 1.3%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($0.98). 1,231,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,341,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($0.96).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 317.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.20.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.