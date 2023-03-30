Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Balchem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BCPC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also

