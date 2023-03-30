Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Sells £450,000 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($552,893.48).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:BCG opened at GBX 152 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,800.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.46. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.40 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.84 ($2.16).

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

