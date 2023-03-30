Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Sells £450,000 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($552,893.48).
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:BCG opened at GBX 152 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,800.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.46. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.40 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.84 ($2.16).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
