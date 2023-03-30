Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $2.01 during trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

