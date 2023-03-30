Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $2.01 during trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
