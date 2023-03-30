Bank of America Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $523.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $513.00 to $523.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.91.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $465.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

