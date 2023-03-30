Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,778,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,518,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

