Bank of America Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $194.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.57.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 0.0 %

BioNTech stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.