Bank of America Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $120.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

SNX stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

