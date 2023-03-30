Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,478,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 471,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,529. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

