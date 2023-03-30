Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 908,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,828. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

