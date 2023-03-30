Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $52,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 2,090,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,938. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.