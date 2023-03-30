Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,386 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

