Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.40.
Baozun Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.