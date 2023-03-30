Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Baozun Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 350,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

