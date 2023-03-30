Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUNGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Baozun Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 14.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 350,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.