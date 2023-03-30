Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €8.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €5.89 ($6.33) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of €21.26 ($22.86). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.09.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

