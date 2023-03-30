Barclays Boosts Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $50.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Tencent Stock Down 1.2 %

Tencent stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.30.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

