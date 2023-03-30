Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $312.72 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

