Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.14 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

