Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $857,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

