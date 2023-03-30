Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $240.69 million and $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.63 or 0.06399976 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

