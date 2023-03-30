Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

