Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

BMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

