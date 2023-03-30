Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.62. 637,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

