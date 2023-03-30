Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.96. 603,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

