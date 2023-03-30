Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 279,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,608. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

