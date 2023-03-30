Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 318 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $776.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

