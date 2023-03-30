Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.40.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.