Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.40.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

