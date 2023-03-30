BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 31st.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.
About BIO-key International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.