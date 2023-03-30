BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYIGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

See Also

Earnings History for BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.