Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 559,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 994,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.
BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
