Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 559,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 994,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

About Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

