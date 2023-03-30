Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,150,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 515,658 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.35.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.