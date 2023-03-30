Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 11.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

