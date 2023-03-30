Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $542.58 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,065.52 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $542.58 billion and approximately $22.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00429693 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00126037 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029233 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,332,656 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
