Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $121.01 or 0.00430493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $163.87 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,112.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00126216 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,351,225 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

