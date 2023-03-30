Bitcoiva Price Tops $11.30 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $181.28 million and approximately $236,654.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.30 or 0.00040427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,960.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00432261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00126541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.52702881 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $238,182.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.