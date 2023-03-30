Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Hits $85.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bitsubishi has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

