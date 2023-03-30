BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 7,918,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,027. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

