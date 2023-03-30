BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $661.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,397. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

