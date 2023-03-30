BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $660.94. 171,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $698.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

