Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Blink Charging stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.11.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

