Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.47. 936,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,171,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.