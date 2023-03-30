Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSAU remained flat at $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

