Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.