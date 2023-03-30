Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.00 and last traded at C$70.48, with a volume of 198051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.73.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
