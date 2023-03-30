Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$71.00 and last traded at C$70.48, with a volume of 198051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.70.

BBD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

