Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 0% This Week

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $136,049.85 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

