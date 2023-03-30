Bone ShibaSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.08 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $243.41 million and $5.08 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.07455283 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,276,740.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

