Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 6.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.37% of Booking worth $288,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.76 on Thursday, hitting $2,601.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,475.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,119.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

