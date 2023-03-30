Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $198,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,387. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

