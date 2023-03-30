Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Trading Up 0.3 %

BXBLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 28,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

